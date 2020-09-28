Free COVID-19 testing at the Moorhead Armory Starts Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. –Minnesota Public health will hold free COVID-19 testing at the Moorhead Armory over the next three days

The testing will run from noon until 6 each day through Thursday.

Public health is asking anyone who’s curious if they have the disease to register for a visit either online or in person.

They’ve seen a recent rise in cases and want the community to have public access to knowledge about their condition.

“So this gives someone the opportunity to come in that just wants to know whether or not they have COVID without going to their primary care provider,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing.

There is no insurance required for the testing.