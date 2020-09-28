Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit high mark in North Dakota
North Dakota continues to lead the nation in the number of cases per capita over a two-week period.
BISMARCK, ND – State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached an new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.
The record reported Monday comes a day after state officials met with leaders at two hospitals in Bismarck who told a governor’s task force they are nearing capacity because of COVID-19.
Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, leads the state with 719 active virus cases.
Three new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County.
The number of deaths linked to the virus in North Dakota has risen to 234.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,991 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
626,289 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
260 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
20,983 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
6.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,669 Total Active Cases
-97 Individuals from yesterday
353 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (254 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
17,080 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
105 – Currently Hospitalized
+9 – Individuals from yesterday
3 – New Deaths*** (234 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Benson County – 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County – 3
- Burleigh County – 69
- Cass County – 56
- Dunn County – 1
- Emmons County – 5
- Foster County – 1
- Golden Valley County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 5
- LaMoure County – 2
- McKenzie County – 3
- McLean County – 2
- Mercer County – 3
- Morton County – 19
- Mountrail County – 3
- Pembina County – 1
- Pierce County – 1
- Renville County – 1
- Richland County – 4
- Rolette County – 3
- Sioux County – 2
- Stark County – 23
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 3
- Walsh County – 3
- Ward County – 15
- Williams County – 28