Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit high mark in North Dakota

North Dakota continues to lead the nation in the number of cases per capita over a two-week period.

BISMARCK, ND – State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached an new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.

The record reported Monday comes a day after state officials met with leaders at two hospitals in Bismarck who told a governor’s task force they are nearing capacity because of COVID-19.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, leads the state with 719 active virus cases.

Three new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County.

The number of deaths linked to the virus in North Dakota has risen to 234.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,991 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

626,289 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

260 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

20,983 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,669 Total Active Cases

-97 Individuals from yesterday

353 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (254 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,080 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

105 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 – Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (234 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY