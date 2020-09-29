Coats for Kids & Families Will Be Handed Out By Appointment

FARGO, N.D. — The Salvation Army is distributing free winter apparel, but it will look different this year.

There will not be a large “Coats for Kids and Families” distribution event due to the ongoing pandemic.

Clothing will be given out by appointment only from October 1st through the 30th.

When you call to set up a time, you can also register for Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Boxes.

Call 701-356-290 to make an appointment.

Appointments will be Monday – Friday from 9 am-11 am and 1 pm-3:40 pm.

The Salvation Army

304 Roberts St

Fargo ND 58102