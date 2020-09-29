One Vote Short To Consider Mask Mandate In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks City Council fell one vote short of at least considering a motion requiring a mask mandate similar to one covering the University of North Dakota.

Council member Bret Weber tried to add the non-agenda item at the end of Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, a move that would have required a unanimous vote of the council.

Weber says the UND student government is on record asking the city to adopt a face-covering mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Council member Danny Weigel cast the lone vote against taking up the mask requirement last night.