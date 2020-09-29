Social Distancing: Fat Bear Week

They Hibernate, We Celebrate

The last six months have me feeling like a bear. Eating too much, and essentially hibernating as we hunker down close to home social distance.

This week, our focus shifts onto the real deal.

Bears are social distancing champions, but in order to hibernate, they need to stock their gut up.

That brings us one of the most glorious weeks of the year: Fat Bear Week!

For the sixth year in a row, bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska will compete to be named the chonkiest chonk of them all.

Fat is good for bears, especially right now. They need to pack on the pounds to survive months of hibernation once winter hits.

There’s a bracket already with 12 big bears vying for the heavyweight title.

Voting starts tomorrow. Here’s a link to go vote.

The competition is already heating up with campaign posters and everything.

Last year’s champion, Holly, sure has her work cut out for her if she wants to repeat.

The bears have been features all summer long on live cams from their salmon-catching rivers at Katmai.

I discovered the live cams earlier this summer. They’ve been a fun way to pretend you’re traveling and exploring the world at a time when travel can be hazardous. So these bears have been pretty therapeutic.

Eating as much as you possibly can. I can related to that lately.

Are you doing the same thing for fall? Maybe send us some fall comfort food recipes you’ve been trying out.

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.