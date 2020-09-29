UND to continue hybrid classes throughout semester

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota has announced its plan to continue with online and in-person classes throughout the rest of the semester.

The school says its plan to test, isolate and practice safe behaviors has helped limit the number of positive cases and has allowed the school to maintain its hybrid model.

Following Thanksgiving, faculty members will have the option to move their classes online. They will need to notify their department head and dean no later than October 2.

All UND finals will be online and commencement will once again be held virtually on Friday, December 18.