Vikings suspend in-person club activities after 8 Titans test positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are shutting down their team facilities after eight members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to multiple reports, the Titans learned Tuesday morning three players and five team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL is working closely with the NFL Players’ Association on the situation, and released a statement Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

According to ESPN, no Vikings tested positive, but out of precaution, TCO Performance Center is closed until further notice.

Tuesdays are a standard day off for the Vikings.

Back before the start of training camp, as many as eight Vikings players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after either testing positive or coming in close contact with a carrier. Head trainer and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman and his family also tested positive. Any players and/or staff that tested positive have since recovered, and the Vikings have not had any positive tests since the regular season started.