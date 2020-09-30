Federal Charges Filed Against Moorhead Man Involved In Fargo Riot

FARGO, N.D. — U.S attorney Drew Wrigley announces that Jonathan Montanez of Moorhead has been charged with one count of civil unrest for the actions he took on May 30th during rioting in downtown Fargo.

Montanez is alleged to have incited violence and obstructed justice. The allegations include that he went as far as jumping on a police car and damaging the vehicle. He is also to believed to have agitated the crowd.

This all took place on the corner of first avenue and Broadway.

Montanez was taken into custody and is being detained at least until his detention hearing on Friday at 2 p.m.

This is the second person being indicted federally from those events in Fargo. Back in July, Erick Toa was the first to be charged with similar allegations.

Wrigley was asked why this charge is coming so many months after the alleged actions took place.

He said that there was a large crowd from that day that included people in face coverings and that there was thousands of hours of video evidence for investigators to sift through.

The charges have been brought today now that the FBI feels it has found sufficient evidence to prove Montanez was guilty.

Wrigley made it a point to mention the federal government is still actively investigating the events of May 30th and says he pledges to charge every provable federal offense that was taken on that day.

Montanez’s trial is set for November 17th.