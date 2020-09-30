Indigenous communities host census and voting innitiative in Moorhead

Those in the indigenous community were encouraged to come out to learn more about voting opportunities and filling out the 2020 census.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Indigenous Association of Fargo-Moorhead is passionate about making sure every person is valued in America.

“We want to make sure that we get all voices counted, but especially the underrepresented communities such as Native Americans,” said the Indigenous community’s executive director, Chalsey Synder.

The group helped to host the 2020 Census and Native Vote Initiative in Moorhead.

“It’s an opportunity for families to come out and get engaged and gain some awareness about the census, about what it takes to vote in terms of mail-in ballots and what the local laws are in terms of voting so that we make the process easier,” said Jeremy Fields.

The event encouraged indigenous people in the are to fill out a questionnaire about the census. Having as many people represented as possible is crucial for Native communities.

“Our tribes are federally funded so the budget that we receive, that provides for programs for elderly and children,” said Fields. “All these different things that help supplement our livelihood are based upon the census count.”

Those who attended the event were also able to talk with voting representatives from North Dakota and Minnesota who could answer their questions about casting a ballot.

Like filling out the census, indigenous people have the chance to affect their lives for the better if they participate in elections.

“When we look at the Supreme Court, a lot of issues regarding tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty are done through the Supreme Court,” said Synder. “That is why I am voting.”

Along with tribal-specific issues, the indigenous community says the racial tensions going on around the country are another reason people should get out to vote this year. They hope to see people in power who will represent minority groups in a positive light.