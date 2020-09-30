Notifications Sent Out About Two Area High Risk Sex Offenders

Martin Torres / Shawn Johnston

FARGO & WEST FARGO — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a high risk sex offender living in the Red River Valley Fair Campgrounds in West Fargo.

56-year-old Martin Torres was convicted in 1998 of corruption/solicitation of a minor.

In 2017 he was convicted of forced sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 7 and 11.

He must register for life.

Police in Fargo say Shawn Johnston has a new address.

The high risk sex offender is living at 734 College Street North.

The 28-year-old Johnston was convicted in 2017 of corruption/solicitation of a minor in Grand Forks County.

The victim was 17.

He was also convicted of a similar crime in 2013 with a 16 year old female.

Johnson has to register for life.