Vietnam Veterans ID Tag Returned To North Dakota Widow 50 Years Later

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army tag belonging to a North Dakota soldier, who lost it when he was wounded in Vietnam more than 50 years ago, is returned to his widow.

Gov. Doug Burgum presenting the tag to Ruth Hepper of Bismarck.

Her husband, Ronald, died in 2007 at the age of 58.

It was 1969 when a hand grenade blew his boots off during combat.

That’s where he often kept a set of ID tags.

Doctors were able to save his legs and he went on to win the Purple Heart.

His tag was found by an American tourist in Moscow who bought it from a street vendor and turned it over to the American Embassy in Moscow.