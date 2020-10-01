A Moose In The Metro Causes Commotion On Social Media

The moose safely made it outside the city limits with the last sighting north of Fargo.

FARGO, N.D.- Pictures of the moose in South Fargo started to spread through social media making a lot of people to want to look for the wild animal.

Fargo Police and North Dakota Game and Fish advised against that saying you should not seek out or approach the moose.

They say it may cause the animal to be pushed into traffic and possibly endanger lives.

“It’s a wild animal and we suggest the same thing, and we ask, and we request the public to give the moose as much space as possible. Any wild animal has as much space as possible, try not to agitate it,” said Biologist of the North Dakota Game and Fish Doug Leier.

