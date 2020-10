Gov. Burgum to hold COVID-19 press briefing Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by NDDoH Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger and NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 22,218 positive cases, 106 current hospitalizations, 18,272 people recovered and 256 deaths.