Social Distancing: Staycation

Stay Close To Home While Burning Off Vacation Time In Style

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been building up more vacation time than I know what to do with during the pandemic. I had plans for several little trips go up in smoke.

John, one of our production people here at the station had a similar problem, so he took time off for a staycation. And I didn’t realize he had such a flair for photography. He’s sharing some of his break with us this morning.

He had the same idea so many other people did, and took a day trip to Itasca State Park, where the fall colors even make the roads look beautiful.

Itasca is still at peak color this morning, but parts of Northern Minnesota are already past peak, so hurry up.

And of course you can check out the famed Mississippi River Headwaters while you’re there. John got a great shot of that.

But you can also explore much closer to home on your staycation. He shared gorgeous pics from MB Johnson Park in North Moorhead.

Plenty of beautiful trees and river shots are right in our back yard.

And the park could be a great new place to explore with your pet. John’s Dog is clearly ready to head down that road into the unknown.

You can find all sorts of stuff even in the middle of town. John shows us this cool old hydrant fused with a tree that grew around it near the Hjemkomst Center.

He also went to Tastee Freez one last time, getting his artsy shot before they rebrand next year.

And he even encountered the nemesis of joggers and cyclists all over Moorhead, the ever-present turkey gang. He found them outside the American Crystal Sugar Headquarters.

There are lots of great places to explore in our region if you need to burn some vacation time.

It might also help relieve some of that pandemic stress.

Show me your staycation pictures!

