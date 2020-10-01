VALLEYCON 46 Will Be Held With Safety Precautions

Sean Patrick Flanery of The Boondock Saints and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is this year's special guest

FARGO, N.D. — VALLEYCON 46 and the Fargo Fantastic Film Festival 18 will be held despite the pandemic.

Organizers say they will follow all safety protocols including temperature checks, mandatory masks, hand sanitizers throughout the event area, distancing and also increased ventilation.

Sean Patrick Flanery of The Boondock Saints and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is this year’s special guest.

The celebration of popular culture is planned for October 15th through the 18th at Ramada Inn & Suites in Fargo.

The film festival will debut at the Ramada on the 15th since the Fargo Theatre remains closed due to the pandemic.

Weekend passes are $40 for adults, $20 for students and $15 for kids 12 and under.