Fargo Public Schools to offer take-home meals during distance learning
Meals will be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays.
FARGO, N.D.–Fargo middle and high school students will be able to receive take-home meals while learning from home.
Fargo Public Schools made the decision to switch to distance learning on October 5 due to several health and safety factors.
Students learning from home will not be required to fill out a meal order form and can pick up two to three days’ worth of food at a time.
Meals will be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The following locations are offering take-home meals for students:
- Davies High School (Football field concession stand, east parking lot Gate #2)
- Discovery Middle School (Football field concession stand, accessible on 18th Street S, west side parking lot)
- North High School (Football field concession stand, accessible on 19th Avenue N, west of building)
- South High School (Oct. 5: south side student parking lot/Oct. 12: Football field concession stand)
Students or guardians are welcome to pick up meals at any location. Anyone requiring modified meals is encouraged to call Kyla Zach at 701-446-1153.