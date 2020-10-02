Fargo Public Schools to offer take-home meals during distance learning

Meals will be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo middle and high school students will be able to receive take-home meals while learning from home.

Fargo Public Schools made the decision to switch to distance learning on October 5 due to several health and safety factors.

Students learning from home will not be required to fill out a meal order form and can pick up two to three days’ worth of food at a time.

Meals will be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The following locations are offering take-home meals for students:

Davies High School (Football field concession stand, east parking lot Gate #2)

Discovery Middle School (Football field concession stand, accessible on 18th Street S, west side parking lot)

North High School (Football field concession stand, accessible on 19th Avenue N, west of building)

South High School (Oct. 5: south side student parking lot/Oct. 12: Football field concession stand)

Students or guardians are welcome to pick up meals at any location. Anyone requiring modified meals is encouraged to call Kyla Zach at 701-446-1153.