Senator Cramer reacts to POTUS and FLOTUS testing positive for COVID-19

He says he's praying for them to have a speedy recovery.

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says he and his family are praying for President Trump and The First Lady following their positive Covid-19 tests.

He says the President is still working and is only showing mild symptoms.

Senator Cramer met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and other White House Officials on Thursday hours before Trump announced he had tested positive.

Cramer also attended a White House lunch on Wednesday, but adds that he wasn’t within 20 yards from White House Officials.

“There’s no CDC guideline or other guideline that would think that I would have either a requirement or even really a need to be concerned about my exposure to COVID-19 as a result of meeting yesterday with Judge Coney Barrett,” said North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

Cramer says he didn’t get tested after meeting with Barrett or going to the lunch.

Judge Barrett tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.