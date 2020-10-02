Some Cass County voters confused by General Election mail-in ballots

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Finance Department says several Cass County residents have shown concern at already having received General Election ballots in the mail.

Anyone who has received a mail-in ballot for the General Election would have previously completed an application during the Primary Election and opted to receive a ballot for all statewide elections.

The Finance Department says many voters may not remember making that selection, but want to clarify that is the reason for the mail-in ballots.

Voters that opted for mail-in ballots have the option to disregard the absentee ballot if they plan to vote in person at Early Voting or on Election Day.

All upcoming election information in Cass County can be found here.