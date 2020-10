Shanley FB Picks Up Where They Left Off After Quarantine

The Deacons showed no rust on their way to a 34 point win over Grank Forks Red River

FARGO, ND – After a ten-day hiatus, Shanley Football only had two practices leading up Saturday’s matchup against Grand Forks Central. The Deacons showed few signs of rust, coming out on top 41-7 at Shanley High. It’s their second consecutive win, improving them to (4-1) on the season.