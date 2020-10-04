Police Ask People To Check Property & Vehicles For Missing Fargo Man

FARGO, N.D. — The search continues for the man at the center of a Silver Alert.

Police in Fargo say 80-year-old Robert McKinnon was not the man thought to be spotted at Love’s Travel Stop and are no longer looking for a Lincoln Town Car.

They have conducted drone and ground searches since McKinnon was last seen around 5:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of 36th Avenue South.

He has mobility issues and may not recognize where he is.

Police are asking people to check your properties, including garages, sheds, vehicles, campers, and outbuildings, even if you live within the completed 4-square mile search area.

If you have any information that would help our investigation, please call our tip line at 701.241.5777.

If you think you’ve spotted Mr. McKinnon, please call 911.