Fargo City Commissioners Vote To Demolish Fire Damaged House

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commissioners vote unanimously to demolish a house next month in north Fargo that has fallen into ruin.

The property is owned by Bison Turf owner, Pete Sabo, who owns other properties including one that was condemned in 2018.

Sabo calls the house “solid” and told the commission that he would like to restore it after owning it for four decades.

The city inspections director says legal notifications were sent but Sabo never replied.

There was a fire in the house in late July and it appears a squatter was living there as recently as August when inspectors boarded up the structure.