Fargo Public Schools updates elementary and secondary instructional levels

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has updated its instructional level for all elementary and secondary students.

Starting, Monday, October 19, middle and high school students will transition back to a hybrid model of learning with adjustments. Monday through Thursday, students will alternate attending in-person classes, while Fridays will be distance learning for all students.

Starting, Monday, October 26, elementary students will attend in-person classes with restrictions. Monday through Thursday, all students will attend in-person classes, while Fridays will be distance learning.

Fargo Public Schools previously transitioned secondary and high school students instructional level after a rapid growth in COVID-19 cases.

The Instructional Plan Committee plans to consistently review the coronavirus pandemic in the FM Area and make instructional level changes to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.