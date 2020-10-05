Grocery Store Giant SpartanNash Hiring 1,000 Workers

The company behind Family Fare Supermarkets and other grocery stores in a number of states is hiring 1,000 workers.

SpartanNash is looking to fill full-time and part-time openings in its retail grocery stores.

They have additional openings throughout its warehouse distribution centers and corporate service centers.

You can visit this link to learn more about the jobs available and the locations.

All positions offer flexible shifts for days, nights and weekends.