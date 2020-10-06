Artist creates Downtown Fargo mural for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The goal of the campaign is to raise $30,000 dollars.

FARGO, N.D. – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Real Men Wear Pink of Fargo-Moorhead is teaming up with a local artist to raise awareness.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancers there is according to the American Cancer Society. Yet, misconceptions surrounding the disease still follow. Especially when it comes to the role that men play in it.

“Not only do men get breast cancer, but they’re also the caregivers, the husbands, the fathers. Showing that men are impacted by this more than just having it be a female disease,” American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Hannah Letexier said.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the Fargo-Moorhead area is not only encouraging men to take part in the conversation, but join the fight.

“The goal is to have that cape filled with names by the end of October which will show just the sheer impact that breast cancer has in our community,” Letexier said.

One of the men participating is Brian Larry who decided to partner with West Fargo artist Lauren Starling to create a mural that was interactive for the community.

Doing this mural was a bittersweet experience for her.

“My mother passed away from pancreatic cancer, and my stepmother passed away from colon cancer, so those are really close aspects to me,” said West Fargo artist Lauren Starling.

Starling is no stranger to doing murals. She can be best known for creating the Mario mural in the alley on the northside of 3rd Avenue North.

Her vision for this one was clear.

“Spunky, and spikey and draws your attention and really brings the power because survivors have power,” said Starling.

She hopes the mural brings awareness, happiness but most importantly hope.

“Regardless of what hardships that life can throw at you, you can overcome it. You can be your own hero, you can be someone else’s hero. You can through anything,” Starling adds.

Click here to donate to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.