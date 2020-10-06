Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct training at Rheault Farm

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting law enforcement training at Rheault Farm for four days over the next two weeks.

Community members may see a heavy law enforcement presence at the Farm on October 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is informing residents who may otherwise be alarmed by the increased number of squad vehicles.

Anyone with questions can contact Sheriff Jesse Jahner at 701-793-6187.