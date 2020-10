King House Buffet in Fargo To Close October 27th, “COVID Effects”

FARGO, N.D. — The pandemic is causing a downtown Fargo business to close.

King House Buffet announcing on social media that the restaurant will close October 27 due to what the owners call “COVID effects”.

They also say they want to spend more time with family.

They will honor gift cards before they close.

King House decorations and kitchen supplies are also up for sale from October 27-29.