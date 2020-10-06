Moorhead Man Wanted After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A Moorhead man is wanted in Alexandria after crashing a vehicle stolen out of Fergus Falls during a chase.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop 37-year-old Rafael Buenfil for speeding around two this morning.
Due to the high rate of speed, the deputy ended the pursuit.
But a short time later he saw sparks and a bright flash and discovered Buenfil had crashed into a power pole.
He and a passenger fled the scene and the passenger was caught.
A warrant is out for Buenfil’s arrest.