Moorhead Man Wanted After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A Moorhead man is wanted in Alexandria after crashing a vehicle stolen out of Fergus Falls during a chase.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop 37-year-old Rafael Buenfil for speeding around two this morning.

Due to the high rate of speed, the deputy ended the pursuit.

But a short time later he saw sparks and a bright flash and discovered Buenfil had crashed into a power pole.

He and a passenger fled the scene and the passenger was caught.

A warrant is out for Buenfil’s arrest.