North Dakota schools to receive cloth masks in effort to fight COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota’s public and nonpublic schools will be receiving shipments of cloth facemasks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state will be getting nearly 160,000 facemasks from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, the State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler confirmed the news and said, “Mask use among students, teachers, administrators and school support personnel not only promotes public health, it can reduce the number of quarantines necessary if there are close contacts with someone who is infected with the virus.”

Students from low-income households or those who are at higher risk will receive masks first.

Adults and students in grades 7-12 will be receiving masks this week while students in grades K-6 will receive masks once they arrive in North Dakota.