NDSU QB Trey Lance Going Pro, Entering 2021 NFL Draft

FARGO, ND — North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance is go pro.

Lance will leave school and not play in the upcoming Bison spring season.

The NDSU quarterback told his coaches on Monday and the team in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Lance is from Marshall, Minnesota. He’s a projected first round draft and the number three QB prospect.

There were more than two dozen NFL scouts in attendance this past Saturday at the one and only NDSU game this fall.

