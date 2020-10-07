F-M Ambulance recognizes mother who preformed life-saving CPR on daughter

Pam Kriesel-Koll jumped into action after her daughter, Sarah Brosz, suffered a sudden heart attack. She preformed CPR with the help from 99 dispatchers.

FARGO, N.D. — Pam Kriesel-Koll and her daughter, Sarah Brosz, were enjoying a summer day in August.

They had just finished a walk around their neighborhood when the unexpected happened.

“I thought she was teasing me and then I looked at her and she was just non-responsive,” Kriesel-Koll said.

Despite never having any underlying symptoms, Sarah suffered a sudden heart attack in her driveway.

Pam was scared and in shock, but she quickly took action. While listening to instructions on the phone with dispatchers, she preformed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

“Once they took over, then you kind of step back, and then it was really tough,” Kriesel-Koll admits.

Sarah was taken to the hospital where she coded a second time. However, thanks in part to the measures taken by her mother, she is on her way to a full recovery.

“It is just so amazing that someone who really has no training in CPR could really let go of that fear,” Brosz said. “I am sure she was just so scared.”

Pam’s quick actions were recognized by F-M Ambulance with their Citizens Lifesaving Award.

She admits she knew little about preforming CPR before her daughter’s incident, but is grateful for the help of the 911 operators.

She believes everyone should learn the important skill.

“If I can do it, I think everyone can do CPR,” Kriesel-Koll said.

Learning how could save someone’s life. It not only did that for Pam, but it also brought her closer to one of the people she loves most.

“When I found out that it was my mom, I think that moment just became more special cause she is probably my best friend, but also my lifesaver and my hero,” Brosz said.