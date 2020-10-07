Intermodal Train Service To Begin Next Week In North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum calls it a "game-changer"

MINOT, N.D. — Intermodal rail service is coming to North Dakota and Gov. Doug Burgum calls it a “game-changer”.

He says next week, Minot will receive an intermodal unit train at a newly operational facility serviced by BNSF.

Intermodal uses two modes of freight, such as truck and rail.

The service will allow for the movement of international containers so producers and processors can directly load containers on rail in Minot to ship to international destinations.

Burgum says adding intermodal service reduces the number of touch points and will reduce shipping costs by an average of 15 to 25 percent.

State leaders and other groups have been working on the project for two decades.