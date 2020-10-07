Local expert talks vice presidential debate & why rural issues tend to be ignored

MOORHEAD, Minn.- A Minnesota State University Moorhead political science professor says presidential and vice presidential debates don’t tend to focus on issues important to rural America.

Dr. Barbara Headrick says most Americans don’t tend to tune in to vice presidential debates, but this is no ordinary race.

It was Vice President Mike Pence’s turn to go head-to-head with Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris.

“Mike Pence is always very calm, very leveled, but he’s also experienced. Senator Harris, she likes to be quick, she likes to go back and forth,” Headrick said.

Debate topics always tend to be the main issues affecting the country at the moment. This year it’s the coronavirus and the economy.

Depending on where you are, that might not be the same for everyone. In North Dakota and Minnesota, it’s agriculture.

“Rural issues frequently tend to be ignored on national debate stages, because we just don’t have many people living in rural areas. It’s been 100 years since the United States has had more people living in rural areas than in cities. So, the votes are where the people are and so does tend to get the attention,” Headrick explained.

Headrick says even if topics affecting rural areas don’t arise, the candidates have made sure to make their presence known in these rural states.

“The more you get a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate coming to the state, the more is seen as a competitive state,” Headrick adds.

According to Headrick, all the polls she has seen so far shows Joe Biden leading in Minnesota and President Trump leading in North Dakota.