Minnesota firefighters share their experience of battling Oregon wildfires

29 Minnesota Firefighters were called to help with the Slater fire.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Twenty-nine Minnesota Firefighters are back home after battling Oregon wildfires.

The firefighters from Brainerd, Fisher, Bemidji, Eden Prairie, Motley, Crosslake and Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View spent two weeks on the frontlines of the Slater fire.

They were assigned to Cave Junction, a small city about 25 miles from the California border. The firefighters were split into two task forces and assigned to protect structures and contain the flames.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the person next door, if it’s another fire department, or it’s a complete stranger. You call for help and Minnesota firefighters come running,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said.

The firefighters left for Oregon on September 15 and came back on September 30.