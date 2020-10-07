ND E-Waste Company hosts event for Homeward Animal Shelter

One North Dakota man helped contribute a $100 donation by recycling a total of 20 computers.

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota E-Waste company holds “Computers for a Cause” an electronic recycling event helping benefit a local animal shelter.

The North Dakota E-Waste recycling event took place just outside of the Ramada and O’Clevy’s parking lot on 13th avenue.

North Dakota E-Waste said for every computer donated, a $5 donation would help benefit the Homeward Animal Shelter.

One Fargo man helped with a contribution of $100 by recycling 20 unused computers.

“Oh, some of them are probably 10 years old. I have a small computer business and when I sold new ones then I took the old ones and some of them were resold and some of them were too old to resell so this is a good place to get rid of them. Much better for the environment.” Said Clayton Mannausau from Fargo.

Although the computers for a cause event has ended North Dakota E-Waste company can still help you recycle your unwanted electronics.

You can click here to schedule a drop off or electronic pick up appointment.

Click here to donate to the Homeward Animal shelter.