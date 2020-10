Nearly Nude Modeling Session Along Highway 108 Stopped

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — An unusual call for state troopers on Highway 108 east of Pelican Rapids.

Two females were attempting some nearly nude modeling and photography on the side of the road.

One was covered in blue paint and just partially clothed.

No citations were issued but the state trooper advised the pair on the dangers of standing on the highway and were told to move on.

Neither of the females are from the immediate area.