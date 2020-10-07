Social Distancing: Finding News Ways To Relax

Hammocks aren't that expensive, guys

I hope you voted in the most important election this fall, that includes fat grizzly bears.

The polls are closed after a week-long competition pitting 12 burly bears in a fight to see who got the fattest gorging on salmon this summer in Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

And out winner is coming in for a landing right now…with more than 68 percent of the vote, 747 beat Chunk to claim the tubby title. The sultan of stomach. The best bear belly. You get the idea. His reward? A long winter’s nap secure in the knowledge that he ate enough to get through hibernation just fine. If only we were all so lucky.

A lot of us have more downtime while we’re socially distancing. We can’t hibernate for six months like a bear. But I’ve been trying to find new ways to relax. And with our resurgent warm weather, now might be a good time to try this.

Did you know you can get a hammock for only like 25 bucks? I bought one a couple months ago. I took it camping, but you don’t need to go far to sway the day away.

Last Friday I took a day off, and I rode my bike to Trefoil Park in Fargo, slung it up, and laid in it reading a book for two hours.

It was only 45 degrees that day but it was still awesome.

With temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s this week, you got a chance to break up the routine a bit. Plus, purposefully relaxing could help guard against some of the creeping pandemic stress we’re all facing right now.

Hammocks aren't hard to find, and they're pretty affordable. Plus, they have no problem holding my ample frame.