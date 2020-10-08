Century Cinema Cuts Hours As New Movie Releases Remain Slow

FARGO, N.D. — After reopening in August after months of being closed due to the pandemic, Century Cinema in Fargo is now scaling back its schedule.

The movie theater will only be open Friday through Sunday and Tuesday each week.

West Acres Cinema near West Acres Mall closed down again entirely last week.

Marcus Theatres, which operates both locations, put out a statement saying the lack of new movie releases is directly impacting guest attendance.

They plan to fully reopen when there is a consistent schedule of new movie releases.