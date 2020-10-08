Fix It Forward Auto Care to open second location in November

FARGO, N.D. — An auto care shop with a mission bigger than just fixing cars is expanding across the metro.

Fix It Forward Auto Care is in the process of opening its second shop on 53rd Avenue South in Fargo.

With many businesses closing their doors amid the pandemic, those at the business say they feel lucky to be expanding.

Fix It Forward Auto is a part of Fix It Forward Ministry, which helps those in need with their transportation issues by providing free car repairs and giving away donated vehicles.

The Fargo location is expected to open in November.

“We wanted to be able to move into South Fargo so we can be more convenient for our South Fargo customers and it allows us to bring the ministry over here too. So, our motto is ‘Grow the shop, grow the ministry,'” Founder and Owner Matt Carlson said.

The first location at 2nd Avenue North in Moorhead will still be up and running.

To utilize services at Fix It Forward Ministry, you must be referred by a social services agency in town.

