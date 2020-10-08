ND House of Representatives candidates debate Covid-19 & agriculture

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota’s three candidates for the state’s lone House of Representatives seat square off in a debate.

Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong and challengers Libertarian Steven Peterson and Democrat Zach Raknerud discussed issues facing the state and the country.

The topics included farm policy, race relations and the state’s economy.

Much of the hour-long debate also focused on COVID-19 including a possible second stimulus bill.

“We can’t be talking about withdrawing from stimulus talks right now. We need to be talking about getting it done because the bottom line is our working families are struggling,” Raknerud said.

“I don’t blame the President for calling off the talks. The deal that is on the table now has been the same deal in DC for two months,” Armstrong said.

“I really would like to see the problem solvers caucus and also to be able to see some of the bipartisan aspects of stimulus to come to fruition, however, we currently have a speaker of the house that has gone rogue,” Peterson said.

