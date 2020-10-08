North Dakota reports 531 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Thursday
Cass County accounts for 6,081 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 531 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday.
Forty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 137 and Burleigh County the second most with 90.
Two men, three woman and a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 died. All six people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 25,384 positive cases, 125 current hospitalizations, 21,242 people recovered and 310 deaths.
6,898 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
686,464 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
531 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
25,384 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,832 Total Active Cases +126 Individuals from yesterday
395 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (194 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
21,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
125 – Currently Hospitalized +9 – Individuals from yesterday
6 – New Deaths*** (310 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 1
- Barnes County – 2
- Benson County – 3
- Bottineau County – 6
- Bowman County – 3
- Burleigh County – 90
- Cass County – 137
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 1
- Divide County – 3
- Dunn County – 3
- Eddy County – 1
- Emmons County – 2
- Golden Valley County – 10
- Grand Forks County – 32
- Hettinger County – 1
- Kidder County – 1
- LaMoure County – 3
- Logan County – 8
- McHenry County – 1
- McIntosh County – 1
- McKenzie County – 12
- McLean County – 3
- Mercer County – 7
- Morton County – 20
- Mountrail County – 9
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County – 4
- Pembina County – 3
- Ramsey County – 11
- Ransom County – 1
- Renville Count – 6
- Richland County – 4
- Rolette County – 4
- Sargent County – 3
- Sioux County – 1
- Stark County – 49
- Stutsman County – 9
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County – 4
- Ward County – 34
- Wells County – 2
- Williams County – 32