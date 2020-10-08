North Dakota reports 531 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 6,081 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 531 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday.

Forty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 137 and Burleigh County the second most with 90.

Two men, three woman and a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 died. All six people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 25,384 positive cases, 125 current hospitalizations, 21,242 people recovered and 310 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 6,081 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,898 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

686,464 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

531 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

25,384 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,832 Total Active Cases +126 Individuals from yesterday

395 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (194 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

21,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

125 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +9 – Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (310 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY