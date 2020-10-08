Social Distancing: Fork In The River

Explore One Of The Few Places You Can See The Red River Branch Out

Let’s check the old Fall Color Finder from the Minnesota DNR as we’re planning those fall day trips.

It’s not looking good, folks. Our immediate area is past peak color. That includes Buffalo River and Mapleton State Parks.

Itasca is still at peak color, as is Glendalough down in Otter Tail County.

Even past peak, the colors can be beautiful. But if you’re looking for a scenic drive and a socially distanced treat, you might want to hurry.

If you want to stay closer to home, you can still explore some great places in the metro while we enjoy a few nice days before cooler temps return.

I checked out MB Johnson Park in North Moorhead this week, and I think it’s one of the few places you can see an actual fork in the Red River. It’s pretty cool and totally disorienting. I had no idea what was North Dakota and what was Minnesota. I checked the map, and I’m still not sure. But it was fun to see, and the park has plenty of rustic trails that make you feel like you’re deep in the woods. We even got lost trying to head back from the river. But we found our way pretty quickly.Where are you finding your way to lately? How are you enjoying the last few days of nice weather we might have for a while.

