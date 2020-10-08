“Thankful for” plaques help benefit United Way

Local company partners up with non-profit for a way to give back to those in need.

FARGO, N.D. – Office Sign Company is creating unique “Thankful For” plaques with part of the proceeds benefiting the United Way of Cass-Clay.

These decorative plaques are completely customizable with photo and text to show who or what you are thankful for.

The non-profit organization strives to put an end to homelessness for children and families throughout the valley.

Each plaque costs $2o with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting the local non profit, to help end homelessness for children and families.

“They’re made out of wood you can print any design on it with your photo and what you’re thankful for or just leave it blank,” Christie Lewandoski with United Way of Cass-Clay said.

“The best part is that 50 percent of the proceeds go to the work of united way. So you’re giving back to the community and helping us reach our goal,” Tate Hovland with Office Sign Company said.

