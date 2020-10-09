High Plains Reader Returns to Print

The local arts newspaper returns to the hands of the public this week

FARGO, N.D. – Events and arts newspaper The High Plains Reader returns after a months-long hiatus.

With the lack of concerts and events due to COVID-19, the Fargo newspaper hadn’t been in print since March.

That ends this week, as the paper decides to make some changes along with the artists it highlights.

With a mix of local political pieces, intimate artist stories, and virtual artist releases, The Reader is able to shift gears while still keeping its arts focus.

“We might be in the midst of a- like a you know a pandemic renaissance, it seems as though people have been using a lot of time and isolation to create and work on themselves and their crafts,” High Plains Reader Editor-In-Chief Sabrina Hornung said.

The High Plains Reader is returning to print at a biweekly basis instead of once a week.