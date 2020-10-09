New law enforcement center in Camp Grafton will train Indian Affairs law officers

Hoeven helped secure two and a half million dollars for BIA law enforcement training.

CAMP GRAFTON, N.D. – Federal, state and tribal officials join Senator John Hoeven for the opening of the new U.S Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center in Camp Grafton.

Senator Hoeven says more than 60 percent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement positions on reservations in the upper great plains states are vacant. He adds they need law enforcement out in the reservation to protect people and address crime.

“This law enforcement Center at Camp Grafton will now train BIA law enforcement agents to fill those positions,” Hoeven said.

Hoeven says classes at the training center should be starting next month.