Motorcycle driver injured after running stop sign, arrested for DUI

GRAFTON, N.D. — 31-year-old Richard Seydel was arrested Friday evening for DUI after running a stop sign on his motorcycle.

It happened at the intersection of State Highway 18 and State Highway 17 west of Grafton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Seydel drove across both lanes of traffic on State Highway 17 and lost control in a field south of the highway.

He was seriously injured and taken to Altru Hospital.

Seydel is under arrest for DUI.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.