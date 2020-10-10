President Trump signs Savanna’s Act into law

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed Savanna’s Act into law Saturday.

The Act seeks to combat violence against the most vulnerable members of the Native American community.

It directs the Department of Justice (DOJ) to review, revise, and develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.

Savanna’s Act is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind from North Dakota who was brutally murdered in 2017.

“We appreciate the President signing Savanna’s Act into law. This legislation addresses a tragic issue in Indian Country and will help to establish better law enforcement practices,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “Savanna’s Act is part of our efforts to strengthen public safety in tribal communities. In addition to Savanna’s Act, we’ve also worked to secure funding to establish a tribal law enforcement training center in North Dakota and yesterday we marked the opening of this new facility at Camp Grafton.”