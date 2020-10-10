Red River Market celebrates 100th Market Day

The market is in its sixth season

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Market is celebrating a milestone: its 100th Market Day since it first opened back in 2015.

To celebrate, some vendors are offering specials and the market had a free sticker giveaway where they handed out over a thousand stickers.

They also had prize drawings every hour and live music performances.

Those at the market say it’s important to provide a space where people can enjoy a day out with their families.

“We are so happy to see everyone coming out. And we feel so lucky to be part of so many families’ weekly traditions and annual traditions coming out in the fall,” said the Red River Market organizer Simone Wai.

Halloween is its last day open, but the market will have some special pre-order and pick-up opportunities throughout the winter.