Man Arrested After Chase In Vehicle Stolen From Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A Valley City man faces a number of charges after a chase in a stolen vehicle in Barnes County.

31-year-old Matthew Hough was chased around 10 p.m. after a report of a stolen Toyota Highlander in Valley City.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody by troopers and deputies.

Hough faces charges including fleeing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and multiple drug charges.