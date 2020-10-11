People Displaced After Fire In 24-Unit Apartment Building in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Strong winds help fuel a three alarm fire at a 24-unit north Fargo apartment building overnight.

Fargo Firefighters called out to 910 33rd Avenue North around 2:45 Sunday morning and found what they call heavy fire conditions.

The fire breaching the attic space and burning through the roof.

They say it grew rapidly due to winds gusting over 30 miles per hour and eventually consuming the roof of the building.

Part of the stairwell ceiling collapsed on one of the interior search crews and one firefighter received minor injuries.

Crews were able to check that everyone was out of the apartment building safely.

They say their safety can be credited to their decision to immediately get out after the fire alarms sounded.

Several pets were lost in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.