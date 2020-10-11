Police Investigate Gunshot In Central Parking Ramp in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Central Parking Ramp in downtown Grand Forks is closed temporarily while police investigate a shooting.
It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.
A short time later, police were told a gunshot victim was at Altru Hospital.
But police say It turns out the victim had no injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
A vehicle was located at the hospital with a weapon inside that police believe was fired in the ramp.
Several witnesses were interviewed and the investigation into the discharge of a firearm in city limits continues.