Police Investigate Gunshot In Central Parking Ramp in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Central Parking Ramp in downtown Grand Forks is closed temporarily while police investigate a shooting.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.

A short time later, police were told a gunshot victim was at Altru Hospital.

But police say It turns out the victim had no injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

A vehicle was located at the hospital with a weapon inside that police believe was fired in the ramp.

Several witnesses were interviewed and the investigation into the discharge of a firearm in city limits continues.